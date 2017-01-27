ISTANBUL Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he favoured the use of a single central bank policy rate and wanted to do away with the interest rate corridor which the bank uses to set policy, newspapers reported on Friday.

"I am somebody who defends the ending of the floor and ceiling interest rate and just leaving the policy rate," the Hurriyet newspaper cited Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane returning from Africa.

