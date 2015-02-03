ANKARA Feb 3 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
reiterated his view on Tuesday that reduced interest rates bring
lower inflation and attract investment, hours after the central
bank bucked government pressure and ruled out an early rate cut.
"Let's look at where inflation was when interest rates fell
... If we look at when we attracted investment and the level of
interest rates, you'll see this assessment," Erdogan said in
comments broadcast live on TRT.
Erdogan has repeatedly said he believes the central bank
should trim rates to encourage economic growth. But the bank
said it would not hold an early interim monetary policy meeting
after January inflation data on Tuesday showed prices rose
faster than expeected.
