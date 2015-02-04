ANKARA Feb 4 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday reiterated his view that a reduction in interest rates will cause the inflation to fall, a day after higher than expected inflation prompted the central bank to rule out an early rate cut.

"It is called an independent board, but this is where we end up when that is the case. We have to be at a better place, we have to succeed in this," Erdogan said in a speech. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)