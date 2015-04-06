ISTANBUL, April 6 Turkey's central bank said on
Monday the real effective exchange rate of the lira, which the
bank is monitoring to avoid excessive volatility, fell to 104.05
in March from a revised 105.44 in February.
The rate measures the weighted average of domestic prices
relative to those of Turkey's trading partners. The bank said it
had changed the way it calculates the real effective rate from
this month because of higher foreign trade volumes and a
diversification in Turkey's trading partners.
