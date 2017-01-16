BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
ANKARA Jan 16 Turkish banks have used 11 billion lira ($2.91 billion) from the central bank's late liquidity window at 10 percent after it tightened funding taps to try to shore up the currency, central bank data showed on Monday.
Price quotations for the Borsa Istanbul repo market were removed earlier on Monday after some funding was provided at 8.5 percent, bankers said. The move meant further liquidity needs would be met through the late liquidity window at 10 percent.
($1 = 3.7794 liras) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.