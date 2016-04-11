ANKARA, April 11 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has chosen Murat Cetinkaya, a deputy central bank governor, to be the new governor and his name is expected to be circulated for approval at a cabinet meeting on Monday, two officials told Reuters.

The term of current Governor Erdem Basci expires on April 19 and uncertainty over whether he will be reappointed or someone else named in his place has unsettled financial markets. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)