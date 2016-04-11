* Initial market relief at end to uncertainty
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, April 11 The Turkish cabinet
approved the appointment of Murat Cetinkaya as the new chief of
the central bank on Monday, the government spokesman said,
choosing a candidate from an Islamic finance background while
reassuring investors who had feared a power struggle over the
nomination.
Current Governor Erdem Basci's term expires on April 19 and
there had been market concern that President Tayyip Erdogan, a
vocal advocate of low interest rates despite Turkey's high
inflation, might seek to impose a candidate of his choice.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said he had discussed the
nomination with Erdogan and that Cetinkaya brought institutional
continuity and stability and had the trust of investors.
"We were convinced that Mr. Cetinkaya would best fulfill
this role (and has) the respect of financial markets," Davutoglu
said in a live broadcast on HaberTurk television, adding the
choice would disappoint those looking for a crisis in markets.
Cetinkaya, born in 1976, has been a deputy governor at the
central bank since June 2012. He has a background in Islamic
banking, which follows religious principles and prohibits
charging interest, beginning his career at Albaraka Turk and
working as deputy director at Islamic lender Kuveyt Turk in his
last private sector position before joining the central bank.
"Compromise candidate, so good that the presidency and
government are working together on this ... A battle over the
nomination would have been very market negative," Timothy Ash,
strategist at Nomura, wrote in a note.
The lira firmed slightly to 2.8261 against the
dollar as news of Cetinkaya's expected nomination emerged. The
10-year benchmark bond yield fell to a
five-month low below 9.8 percent.
But economists cautioned that monetary policy stance was not
well known and that he would need to win the confidence of the
market. He will chair his first policy meeting on April 20.
"I have doubts about whether Cetinkaya can fill Basci's
shoes, either academically or in terms of expertise. His stance
on monetary policy will be decisive from now on," said Haluk
Burumcekci of Istanbul-based Burumcekci Consulting.
Former central banker and Hurriyet newspaper columnist Ugur
Gurses said that Cetinkaya's background in Islamic banking
suggested his appointment was backed by Erdogan, who wants to
see the sector developed in Turkey.
"I don't understand why the market celebrates ... I think
the new governor will be more courageous than Basci on interest
rate cuts," he told Reuters.
RESISTING PRESSURE
Basci's reluctance to cut interest rates had frustrated
Erdogan, who argues Turkey needs lower borrowing costs to stoke
growth, unnerving investors worried about political influence
over monetary policy.
Turkey will appoint Basci ambassador to the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Davutoglu said.
Other senior figures in government saw Basci as a steady
hand in difficult economic times, and fear Turkey can ill-afford
a disruptive change at the top of the central bank when it is
facing growing economic headwinds.
The central bank kept its main interest rate on hold for the
13th consecutive month in March but cut its overnight lending
rate, the upper band of its "rate corridor", in a move which
some economists saw as a sop to political pressure.
Erdogan said on Monday banks should lower interest rates on
consumer loans, while one of his aides said the central bank
should continue to cut the overnight lending rate.
"We think Mr. Cetinkaya will struggle to resist increasingly
vocal demands from Mr. Erdogan and his allies for looser
monetary policy," William Jackson, an economist at Capital
Economics, wrote in a note.
