ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkey's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent for the 12th month running on Tuesday, a widely expected move that is likely only to heighten concerns about its reluctance to tackle inflation head-on.

The bank has abstained from tightening even as rising food costs and a weakening lira currency have sent inflation to its highest in more than a year, at more than 9.5 percent, a level that Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek has warned could seriously threaten growth potential.

The bank's lack of action has only deepened the impression it is bowing to political pressure to keep borrowing costs down. President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against high interest rates in Turkey.

The bank also kept its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent and its overall lending rate at 10.75 percent.

