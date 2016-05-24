ISTANBUL May 24 Turkey's central bank cut the
top end of its interest rate corridor by an expected 50 basis
points on Tuesday, its third straight month of cutting and a
sign new Governor Murat Cetinkaya may continue to take a dovish
stance.
The bank lowered the overnight lending rate - the highest of
the multiple rates it uses to set policy - to 9.5 percent.
However, it left its benchmark rate on hold at 7.5 percent.
It marks the third straight month of easing and the second
cut under Cetinkaya, an Islamic finance expert who took over as
governor last month.
Eleven out of 18 economists in a Reuters poll expected a 50
basis point cut in the upper band. Inflation cooled to 6.57
percent last month, its lowest in almost three years, although
it still remains well above the bank's 5 percent target.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly argued against the
high cost of credit in Turkey, equating high interest rates with
treason. His advisers have recently called for more sustained
rate cuts, increasing concern about pressure on the central
bank.
The bank also kept is overnight borrowing rate steady at
7.25 percent.
