ISTANBUL Nov 24 Turkey's central bank raised
its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday, the
first increase in nearly three years, as a surging U.S. dollar
and domestic security worries batter the lira currency and stoke
inflation fears.
Defying President Tayyip Erdogan's repeated calls for
cheaper credit, the bank increased the one-week repo rate to 8
percent. It also lifted it overnight lending rate to 8.5
percent, from 8.25 percent.
Twelve out of 19 economists polled by Reuters had expected
an increase of 25 basis points in the repo rate, although the
bank was widely expected to stay put on the overnight lending
rate. It marks the first policy tightening since January 2014.
Erdogan, who has described himself as an "enemy" of interest
rates, saying they curb economic growth, had chastised the bank
on the eve of the rate decision.
"I have nothing against the independence of the central
bank, but I cannot allow my people's will and rights to be taken
away with high interest rates," he said in a speech at the
Istanbul stock exchange on Wednesday.
It kept its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. It
uses multiple interest rates to provide funding to the market.
The lira has lost some 14 percent of its value against the
dollar this year, hit by both the strengthening dollar and
investor concern in the aftermath of Turkey's failed July coup.
(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
Catherine Evans)