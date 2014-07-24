BRIEF-Fitch: ASEAN making slow, uneven progress on banking integration
* Fitch: ASEAN making slow, uneven progress on banking integration
ISTANBUL, July 24 Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that from next month the U.S. dollar will be the only foreign currency accepted for lira required reserves held with it by lenders, in a bid to reduce the impact of euro-dollar fluctuations on its balance sheet.
Some lenders in Turkey currently hold a portion of their lira required reserves at the central bank in euros. The central bank estimated that a total of 12.7 billion euros ($17.1 billion) in reserves would need to be exchanged for dollars.
The central bank announces its reserves in dollars, meaning it is exposed to volatility in the euro-dollar exchange rate. It said the new requirement would take effect from August 1.
($1 = 0.7419 Euros) (Reporting by Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Fitch: ASEAN making slow, uneven progress on banking integration
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN) have made slow and uneven progress toward regional banking-sector integration. Further moves are likely to remain gradual, and full regional financial integration looks like a very distant goal, says Fitch Ratings. Lower restrictions on cross-border bank ownership would provide some undercapitalised banking systems with a wider poo
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the recent shareholder change at China Vanke Co., Ltd (BBB+/Stable) will not have an impact on the rating of the homebuilder. China Resources Co., Limited and China Resources Trade Co., Ltd. (collectively, CRC) on 12 January 2017 said they intend to sell their shares to Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. (SZMC), which will result in SZMC owning 15.31% of China Vanke and replacing CRC