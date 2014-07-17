(Corrects to show cut in borrowing rate)
ISTANBUL, July 17 Turkey's central bank cut its
one-week repo rate by 50 basis points to 8.25 percent on
Thursday, saying inflation was falling and global liquidity
conditions were improving.
The bank kept its overnight lending rate at 12 percent but
cut its overnight borrowing rate to 7.5 percent from 8 percent.
All 16 economists in a Reuters survey forecast a cut in the
main one-week repo rate, with 12 predicting a 50 basis point
cut. Twelve forecast no change in the bank's overnight lending
rate, although three predicted a 50 basis point cut.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)