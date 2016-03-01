ISTANBUL, March 1 The Turkish Central Bank said leading indicators for February suggested a downtrend in food inflation, while annual energy inflation is seen falling due to oil price developments, according to minutes of its latest meeting, released on Tuesday.

"In sum, energy prices continue to affect inflation favourably, while other cost factors limit the improvement in the core inflation trend," the bank said in the summary of its monetary policy committee meeting on Feb. 23, where it left key interest rates on hold. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)