UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
ISTANBUL, March 1 The Turkish Central Bank said leading indicators for February suggested a downtrend in food inflation, while annual energy inflation is seen falling due to oil price developments, according to minutes of its latest meeting, released on Tuesday.
"In sum, energy prices continue to affect inflation favourably, while other cost factors limit the improvement in the core inflation trend," the bank said in the summary of its monetary policy committee meeting on Feb. 23, where it left key interest rates on hold. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.