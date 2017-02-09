ANKARA Feb 9 Turkey's central bank will
continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of its
price stability objective, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on
Thursday, according to a summary of his remarks released by the
bank.
In a speech to investors in London, Cetinkaya also said that
inflation may further edge up in the short term before gradually
coming down to 8 percent at the end of the year.
The bank's current policy stance indicates a "clear and
stable tightening" that will be preserved until there is a
significant improvement in inflation dynamics, he said.
The central bank will stick with unorthodox measures to keep
borrowing costs at five-year highs at least until inflation
peaks this year, according to people familiar with its thinking.
