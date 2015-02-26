* Babacan met PM late on Wednesday, triggering speculation
* Officials dismiss talk of resignation
* Pressure seen rising on Babacan, Basci as election nears
(Adds prime ministry official, Basci health check)
By Asli Kandemir and Orhan Coskun
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, Feb 26 President Tayyip
Erdogan's broadside against the central bank has raised concern
about the future of its governor and of respected Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan, an anchor of investor confidence in Turkey
for more than a decade.
Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the bank's monetary policy as
"unsuited to the realities of the Turkish economy" after it
failed to meet his repeated demands for sharper rate cuts than
those it had made the previous day. He questioned whether the
bank was under external influence.
Traders took this as a thinly veiled reference to U.S.-based
cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally whom Erdogan accuses of
infiltrating state institutions in a bid to unseat him. In the
past year, its followers have been systematically purged from
bodies including the police and judiciary.
Babacan, who is in charge of the economy and has been a
staunch defender of central bank independence, met Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu for more than two hours following
Erdogan's comments, which rattled financial markets.
Several Turkish newspapers questioned whether Babacan had
offered to resign at the meeting late on Wednesday. Three senior
officials told Reuters they had no information of any such
discussion, while an official from Davutoglu's office strongly
denied either Babacan or central bank governor Erdem Basci had
quit.
The fates of the two school friends are seen as closely
linked. Babacan proposed Basci as central bank governor, and is
his main defender in cabinet against Erdogan and other
ministers' unrelenting criticism of monetary policy.
"If Babacan or Basci are forced out by the Erdogan loyalists
I think the market reaction would be severe and brutal," said
Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets for Standard Bank in
London, predicting agencies Fitch and Moody's would consider
ditching Turkey's investment grade credit rating.
JUNE ELECTION
Even if their departure is not immediate, the likelihood of
Turkey's current economic management team remaining in place
after a June parliamentary election appears to be diminishing.
A three-term limit for ruling AK Party deputies already
meant there was a question mark over Babacan's return, although
there are ways round this, such as his reappointment as a
minister without being a member of parliament.
Basci's term ends in 2016 and his reappointment, a decision
made by the prime minister and his deputy but ultimately
approved by the president, looks unlikely.
"The president's remarks have not caused a breakup yet, but
they have put pressure on the economic team," said one senior
government official. "These remarks damage their credibility and
reduce the chances that the same administration will continue
their duties after the elections."
The Turkish lira weakened to 2.5 against the dollar on
Thursday, extending losses triggered a day earlier by Erdogan's
comments. The lira was hovering near its record low
of 2.5155 which it hit two weeks ago, but edged back to 2.4965
by 1507 GMT.
'POLICY UNDERMINED'
Basci, highly respected for his command of academic theory,
has at times been criticised by the market for an overly
complicated monetary policy mix but is generally seen as trying
his best to navigate around political pressures.
Those pressures are only likely to intensify as the June
election approaches, further unnerving investors and leaving
Basci and Babacan in an almost impossible position.
"It's hard to predict where it's heading. It's clear that
nobody benefits from these remarks," said one senior banker.
"Under these circumstances, it is very difficult for Babacan
and Basci to continue their duties. From now on, whatever action
the central bank takes will be perceived as politically
motivated. The power of monetary policy is being undermined."
Market nerves were further shaken after Basci failed to turn
up for a meeting at the central bank on Thursday. A spokesman
later said he had gone for a health check but no serious problem
was found and he would be back at work on Friday.
There are questions over who would be in any new economic
management team influenced by Erdogan, particularly after he
named Yigit Bulut his chief economic adviser last year. The
former TV commentator is best known in Turkey for suggesting
Erdogan's enemies were seeking to kill him by telekinesis, or
psychic power.
Investors would be likely to "lighten up on Turkish
exposure" unless Erdogan or Davutoglu came out with firm
statements of support for Babacan and Basci, Standard Bank's Ash
said.
There appears little sign of that for now, with Erdogan
warning on Wednesday that the good character of Basci was no
defence against poor policy.
On Tuesday, Turkey's central bank cut all its main interest
rates, despite inflation still coming in well above the
government's 5 percent target. It lowered its main one-week repo
rate for the second straight month, trimming it by 25 basis
points to 7.5 percent, in line with many economists' forecasts.
The easing divided analysts, with some seeing it as a sop to
government pressure. But Davutoglu called for faster and deeper
cuts almost immediately after the announcement.
(Additional reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Nevzat Devranoglu
in Istanbul, Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
editing by Anna Willard and Mark Trevelyan)