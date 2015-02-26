* Babacan met PM late on Wednesday, triggering speculation

* Officials dismiss talk of resignation

* Pressure seen rising on Babacan, Basci as election nears (Adds prime ministry official, Basci health check)

By Asli Kandemir and Orhan Coskun

ISTANBUL/ANKARA, Feb 26 President Tayyip Erdogan's broadside against the central bank has raised concern about the future of its governor and of respected Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, an anchor of investor confidence in Turkey for more than a decade.

Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the bank's monetary policy as "unsuited to the realities of the Turkish economy" after it failed to meet his repeated demands for sharper rate cuts than those it had made the previous day. He questioned whether the bank was under external influence.

Traders took this as a thinly veiled reference to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally whom Erdogan accuses of infiltrating state institutions in a bid to unseat him. In the past year, its followers have been systematically purged from bodies including the police and judiciary.

Babacan, who is in charge of the economy and has been a staunch defender of central bank independence, met Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu for more than two hours following Erdogan's comments, which rattled financial markets.

Several Turkish newspapers questioned whether Babacan had offered to resign at the meeting late on Wednesday. Three senior officials told Reuters they had no information of any such discussion, while an official from Davutoglu's office strongly denied either Babacan or central bank governor Erdem Basci had quit.

The fates of the two school friends are seen as closely linked. Babacan proposed Basci as central bank governor, and is his main defender in cabinet against Erdogan and other ministers' unrelenting criticism of monetary policy.

"If Babacan or Basci are forced out by the Erdogan loyalists I think the market reaction would be severe and brutal," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets for Standard Bank in London, predicting agencies Fitch and Moody's would consider ditching Turkey's investment grade credit rating.

JUNE ELECTION

Even if their departure is not immediate, the likelihood of Turkey's current economic management team remaining in place after a June parliamentary election appears to be diminishing.

A three-term limit for ruling AK Party deputies already meant there was a question mark over Babacan's return, although there are ways round this, such as his reappointment as a minister without being a member of parliament.

Basci's term ends in 2016 and his reappointment, a decision made by the prime minister and his deputy but ultimately approved by the president, looks unlikely.

"The president's remarks have not caused a breakup yet, but they have put pressure on the economic team," said one senior government official. "These remarks damage their credibility and reduce the chances that the same administration will continue their duties after the elections."

The Turkish lira weakened to 2.5 against the dollar on Thursday, extending losses triggered a day earlier by Erdogan's comments. The lira was hovering near its record low of 2.5155 which it hit two weeks ago, but edged back to 2.4965 by 1507 GMT.

'POLICY UNDERMINED'

Basci, highly respected for his command of academic theory, has at times been criticised by the market for an overly complicated monetary policy mix but is generally seen as trying his best to navigate around political pressures.

Those pressures are only likely to intensify as the June election approaches, further unnerving investors and leaving Basci and Babacan in an almost impossible position.

"It's hard to predict where it's heading. It's clear that nobody benefits from these remarks," said one senior banker.

"Under these circumstances, it is very difficult for Babacan and Basci to continue their duties. From now on, whatever action the central bank takes will be perceived as politically motivated. The power of monetary policy is being undermined."

Market nerves were further shaken after Basci failed to turn up for a meeting at the central bank on Thursday. A spokesman later said he had gone for a health check but no serious problem was found and he would be back at work on Friday.

There are questions over who would be in any new economic management team influenced by Erdogan, particularly after he named Yigit Bulut his chief economic adviser last year. The former TV commentator is best known in Turkey for suggesting Erdogan's enemies were seeking to kill him by telekinesis, or psychic power.

Investors would be likely to "lighten up on Turkish exposure" unless Erdogan or Davutoglu came out with firm statements of support for Babacan and Basci, Standard Bank's Ash said.

There appears little sign of that for now, with Erdogan warning on Wednesday that the good character of Basci was no defence against poor policy.

On Tuesday, Turkey's central bank cut all its main interest rates, despite inflation still coming in well above the government's 5 percent target. It lowered its main one-week repo rate for the second straight month, trimming it by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent, in line with many economists' forecasts.

The easing divided analysts, with some seeing it as a sop to government pressure. But Davutoglu called for faster and deeper cuts almost immediately after the announcement. (Additional reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Nevzat Devranoglu in Istanbul, Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Anna Willard and Mark Trevelyan)