ISTANBUL, March 9 The Turkish Central Bank on Monday it cut the interest rates applied to banks' one-week borrowings to 4.5 percent from 7.5 percent, in line with global interest rate developments.

It also said in a statement it cut the one-week deposit rates for the euro to 2.5 percent from 6.5 percent. The changes are effective from March 10.

(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)