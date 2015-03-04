* Investors concerned about Erdogan pressure on central bank
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, March 4 Turkey's prime minister
and his economic team will seek to calm nerves among top
investors in New York on Wednesday and Thursday after President
Tayyip Erdogan's tirades against the central bank helped send
the lira to record lows.
Erdogan has repeatedly attacked the bank over its failure to
cut interest rates as sharply as he wants ahead of a June
general election, telling its governor and Deputy Prime Minister
Ali Babacan, who is in charge of the economy, to "shape up".
His comments have fuelled uncertainty about the future of
both Babacan, an anchor of investor confidence, and bank
governor Erdem Basci. Ministers have tried to reassure markets
that neither is about to quit.
Babacan, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, and Finance
Minister Mehmet Simsek are due to meet Goldman Sachs, Citi, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and various portfolio investors and
fund managers in New York over the next two days, according to
officials in the prime ministry.
The investors they will meet hold an estimated 22
percent of Turkey's top-100 share index, according to Isik Okte,
investment strategist at Istanbul-based TEB Invest.
"The impact on the economy of President Erdogan's statements
is triggering concern. That's what we understand from the
questions coming in," one senior Turkish economy official told
Reuters ahead of the meetings.
"What has happened recently in domestic politics and on the
economic data front is temporary and will not cause lasting
damage. We will share this view with investors."
As the team arrived in New York, the lira
dropped to its latest all-time low of 2.5496 against the dollar,
bringing its losses so far this year to some 9 percent.
Sentiment towards the lira was not helped by data on Tuesday
showing annual February inflation rising to 7.44 percent,
sharply above the bank's 5 percent target, limiting its room to
cut rates as sharply as Erdogan wants.
Commenting on the data, the bank said on Wednesday that core
inflation indicators had continued to improve. Economists expect
it to trim its policy rate by a further 25 basis points at its
next meeting on March 17, if the lira does not tumble sharply.
"CRITICALLY IMPORTANT"
TEB Invest's Okte said the outcome of the meetings would be
"of critical importance" to the stock market's direction.
"One of these funds can sometimes set the market trend with
single transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars. If
investors leave these talks without getting the answers they
want, we can expect selling pressure," he told Reuters.
"But one must not forget that Babacan has held hundreds of
such talks with leading global funds in the last 12 years, some
in even more difficult times like the Gezi Park incidents," he
said, referring to widespread anti-government demonstrations in
the summer of 2013. "One must trust his experience."
Erdogan's pressure for rate cuts is driven by flagging
economic growth, which slowed to 1.7 percent year-on-year in the
third quarter and is now expected to amount to around 3 percent
in 2014 as a whole, below a 4 percent target.
His rhetoric is popular with a class of businessmen who have
thrived on cheap loans and political stability over the past
decade and have formed the bedrock of support in his successive
election victories, meaning pressure on the central bank is
unlikely to ease before the June vote.
"Investors will bring up the debates on rates and inflation
which Erdogan has recently put on the agenda. But our approach
is this: it's natural for there to be debates on interest rates,
we find this normal," a second senior Turkish official said.
"What is important in the economy is to increase supply and
production and hence achieve growth. What the government wants,
and the subject which Erdogan is sensitive about, is the central
bank lowering interest rates so as to support exports."
The debate on rates is not the only source of market nerves.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday that last
month's management takeover by regulators of Islamic lender Bank
Asya showed the potential for political risks to
spill over into the financial system.
But it said the June parliamentary election - at which
Erdogan wants the ruling AK Party to secure a stronger majority
to help him create a full presidential system in Turkey - should
not pose a particular source of risk for banks.
