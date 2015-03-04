* Investors concerned about Erdogan pressure on central bank
* Uncertainty about future economic team also weighs
* U.S. investors hold more than a fifth of main stock index
* Turkish lira hits latest in series of record lows
ANKARA/ISTANBUL/NEW YORK, March 4 Turkey's prime
minister and his economic team sought on Wednesday to calm the
nerves of top investors in New York who hold more than 20
percent of the main Istanbul stock index, after President Tayyip
Erdogan's tirades against the central bank helped send the lira
to record lows.
Erdogan has repeatedly attacked the bank over its failure to
cut interest rates as sharply as he wants ahead of a June
general election, telling its governor and Deputy Prime Minister
Ali Babacan, who is in charge of the economy, to "shape up".
His comments have fuelled uncertainty about the future of
both Babacan, an anchor of investor confidence, and bank
Governor Erdem Basci. Ministers have tried to reassure markets
that neither is about to quit.
The lira dropped to an all-time low of 2.5705 against the
dollar as Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, an
Erdogan loyalist not among the New York delegation, renewed
calls for sharper rate cuts.
The central bank has price stability as its core mandate,
and it fears, along with most economists, that sharp interest
rate cuts would stoke inflation, already running well above the
bank's 5 percent target.
Babacan, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and Finance Minister
Mehmet Simsek attended a luncheon organised by Goldman Sachs.
Davutoglu spoke for nearly half an hour to about 50
investors and bankers, rehashing past achievements and reforms,
said one source who attended the luncheon but spoke on condition
of anonymity.
"They were trying to explain their position and how they are
coping with Europe's downturn and the complex neighbourhood they
are located in for their problems. These guys are essentially
fighting the business cycle," said the source, a top veteran
emerging market investor.
"He was asked about the bashing of the central bank
governor, and deflected the question, saying other countries,
including places like Germany, criticise the central bank," the
source said.
Other meetings scheduled are with Citi and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, on Wednesday and Thursday, officials in the prime
minister's office said.
"It seemed a non-deal road show of sorts, like they were
trying to dissipate the impact of Erdogan," said a second
source.
The investors they will meet hold an estimated 22
percent of Turkey's top-100 share index, according to Isik Okte,
investment strategist at Istanbul-based TEB Invest.
"The impact on the economy of President Erdogan's statements
is triggering concern," one senior Turkish economy official told
Reuters ahead of the meetings.
Sentiment toward the lira was not helped by data on Tuesday
showing annual inflation rising to 7.44 percent, sharply above
the bank's 5 percent target, limiting its room to cut rates as
sharply as Erdogan wants.
Commenting on the data, the bank said core inflation
indicators had continued to improve. Economists expect it to
trim its policy rate by a further 25 basis points at its next
meeting on March 17, if the lira does not tumble sharply.
CENTRAL BANK'S HANDS TIED
With the lira repeatedly hitting new lows and the dollar
expected to keep strengthening, the central bank's hands appear
tied. Reluctant to hike interest rates, it also so far has not
significantly increased its dollar sales to the market, an
option it has used in the past to defend the currency.
The lira's falls have filtered through into equities, with
the main Istanbul stock index falling 2.6 percent to
its lowest level in 11 weeks.
Erdogan's pressure for rate cuts is driven by flagging
economic growth, which slowed to 1.7 percent year-on-year in the
third quarter and is now expected to amount to around 3 percent
in 2014 as a whole, below a 4 percent target.
His rhetoric is popular with a class of businessmen who have
thrived on cheap loans and political stability over the past
decade and have formed the bedrock of support in his successive
election victories, meaning pressure on the central bank is
unlikely to ease before the June vote.
The debate on rates is not the only source of market nerves.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said last month's
management takeover by regulators of Islamic lender Bank Asya
showed the potential for political risks to spill
over into the financial system.
But it said the June parliamentary election, at which
Erdogan wants the ruling AK Party to secure a stronger majority
to help him create a full presidential system, should not pose a
particular source of risk for banks.
