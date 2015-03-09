* Central bank supports lira through backdoor method
* Weak lira to feed through to inflation
* Minister briefing for president eyed
By Dasha Afanasieva and Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL, March 9 The Turkish Central Bank said
on Monday it was cutting its interest rates for one-week
foreign-exchange deposits, triggering gains in the lira after a
week of sharp declines, driven partly by worries over political
pressure on the bank.
The lira firmed to 2.6025 against the dollar by
1540 GMT. It hit a record low of 2.6470 late on Friday.
The bank stepped in to support the lira after it fell to
record lows on concern about the future make-up of the
government's economic team and about pressure exerted by
President Tayyip Erdogan on the central bank to cut rates.
Analysts said it was the third time the bank, which has been
pressured by key political figures and unable to hike rates, has
used back-door methods to stem the lira's decline since last
week. It had also increased its daily forex-selling auction
amount and tightened lira liquidity slightly.
BGC Partners chief economist Ozgur Altug said the bank's
forex deposit facility was used by banks in late 2012 and at
that time the rate was much lower.
"Usually, this facility is used in the worst times and we
think that seeing the Bank taking some actions against lira
depreciation is positive for sentiment," he added.
The central bank said in a statement it was cutting the
one-week deposit rate for dollars to 4.5 percent from 7.5
percent, in line with global interest rate developments.
It also cut its one-week euro deposit rate to 2.5 percent
from 6.5 percent. The changes will take effect on Tuesday.
MINISTERS TO BRIEF ERDOGAN
Undeterred by the market's negative response to his
interference, on Saturday the president told the business
community not to profit from the strong dollar.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, Central Bank Governor Basci
and Deputy Prime Minister Babacan were expected to brief Erdogan
in the coming days, closely watched by markets for whether they
would negotiate for a hike in rates.
Some analysts argued the political hit from a weak lira,
which would cause prices for imports to rise, could be more
damaging than from high interest rates.
"(W)e are convinced a weak lira carries enough political
pain to temper the government's harsh rhetoric. We believe we
have endured the worst of the 2015 election-related pain,"
Renaissance Capital said, calling on investors to 'buy the dip'.
Turkey's lira earlier came under slight pressure after data
showed industrial output fell in January, underlining the growth
worries behind the government pressure on the bank to cut rates.
Industrial production fell a calendar-adjusted 2.2 percent
year-on-year in January, the data showed, below a Reuters poll
forecast of a 1.6 percent rise in output.
Deniz Cicek, economist at Finansbank, said all leading
indicators had slowed.
"The main issue for the central bank is inflation, but they
also consider growth. As long as the lira continues to fall, I'm
not sure how much the central bank can do to counter the growth
slowdown," he said.
The main Istanbul stock index closed up 0.42
percent, outperforming a 1.33 percent fall in the emerging
markets index. The benchmark 10-year bond yield
fell to 8.28 percent from 8.39 percent at
Friday's close.
(Additional reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Larry King)