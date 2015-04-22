(Refiles to fix formatting with no changes to text)
* CBRT keeps rates on hold, despite rising inflation
* Policy 'tweaks' reinforce concerns about gov't pressure
-economist
* Erdogan aims for sweeping AK Party victory in June 7 polls
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, April 22 Turkey's central bank left
key interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, holding fire ahead of
a June parliamentary election, even as the lira's slide to
record lows risks fuelling inflation.
The CBRT did, however, use other policy tools -- hiking what
it pays on lira reserves and cutting the cost of borrowing
dollars -- in an attempt to shore up the battered currency.
Economists said that such "tinkering" with monetary policy
highlighted the difficult position faced by the bank, which has
been under heavy pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan to cut
rates before the June 7 polls.
"These tweaks make the monetary policy set-up even more
complex and are likely to reinforce concerns that the CBRT is
unwilling to defend the lira by raising official interest rates
due to government pressure," William Jackson of Capital
Economics said in a note.
"The country's gaping current account deficit, high
inflation and relatively large dollar debts mean monetary
conditions will need to remain tight, despite government
pressure to revive the economy ahead of June's election."
The bank left the one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the
overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. It said it would
maintain tight policy until there was a significant improvement
in the outlook for inflation.
The overnight lending rate remained at 10.75 percent and the
primary dealers' overnight borrowing rate at 10.25 percent. All
16 economists in a Reuters poll expected the bank to leave rates
on hold.
The CRBT made a "measured" cut to its forex depo lending
rate, what it charges banks to borrow emergency dollar funds, in
addition to lifting what it pays banks on lira reserves.
FINANCIAL STABILITY
Those changes aim to ease some of the pressure on Turkey's
currency by encouraging lenders to hold more lira with the
central bank, while boosting dollar liquidity.
"A measured cut in the forex deposit lending rates and a
measured hike in the partial remuneration rate on Turkish lira
required reserves will support financial stability," the bank
said in a statement.
Driven in part by the weaker lira, food costs pushed
consumer prices sharply higher in March.
The lira, which has slid as much as 14 percent
against the dollar this year to a record low of 2.7305 last
week, weakened slightly to 2.6975 after the decision.
The currency's chronic weakness has been exacerbated by
uncertainty over the election outcome and concerns about
political meddling in monetary policy.
While President Tayyip Erdogan has halted public criticism
of the bank in recent weeks, he had been vociferous about the
need for rate cuts.
Erdogan is aiming for a sweeping victory for the AK Party he
founded, to allow it to change the constitution and give him
broader executive powers.
The lira's slide is also bad news for an economy where
dollar debt equals nearly 30 percent of gross domestic product,
with much of that held by construction and property firms whose
revenues are in lira.
(Editing by Toby Chopra/David Dolan)