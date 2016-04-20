(Corrects to show 17 of 21 analysts polled by Reuters had
predicted a rate cut of 50 bps)
ANKARA, April 20 Turkey's Murat Cetinkaya kicked
off his first meeting as central bank chief on Wednesday by
trimming the top end of the bank's interest rate corridor by 50
basis points, in what may be seen as a sign of more
accommodative policy to come.
The 40-year-old Cetinkaya, the first Islamic finance
specialist to hold the position of central bank governor in
constitutionally secular Turkey, has taken his position at a
time when investors are concerned about potential government
pressure on monetary policy.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against high
interest rates, equating them with treason. As expected, the
central bank left its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7.5
percent and instead cut the upper band of its interest rate
corridor by an expected 50 basis points, to 10 percent.
The bank has now kept its benchmark repo rate on hold at 7.5
percent for 14 consecutive months. Wednesday's meeting has been
widely seen by market participants as a test for Cetinkaya, who
investors fear may not be able to withstand pressure on policy.
Seventeen out of 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters had
predicted a cut of 50 basis points in the overnight lending
rate, the highest of the three rates the bank uses to set
policy.
In his first public comments since being named as governor,
Cetinkaya said at a ceremony on Tuesday that he would try to
keep inflation in line with targets, maintain a close eye on
financial stability and improve communication in order to
bolster the bank's credibility.
