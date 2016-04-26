* Year-end inflation mid-point seen at 7.5 pct

* Inflation mid-point seen at 6 pct for year-end 2017

* Investors fear aggressive rate cutting in Turkey (Adds market reaction)

By Asli Kandemir and Daren Butler

ISTANBUL, April 26 Turkey's new central bank governor took a cautious stance on the outlook for inflation on Tuesday, saying price stability would be his priority, and signalling his ambition for simpler and more transparent policy.

In his first news conference since taking office last week, Murat Cetinkaya stuck to his predecessor's inflation outlook, days after trimming the top end of the bank's rate "corridor" in his debut as governor last week.

Cetinkaya, the first Islamic finance specialist to hold the position of central bank governor in Turkey, remains an unknown quantity for investors, who fear he will buckle to political pressure and cut rates further, even as inflation remains above target.

"We are still in wait-and-see mode with Cetinkaya, giving him the benefit of the doubt," said Tim Ash, a strategist at Nomura International.

"At the moment, the global and domestic economic backdrop is helpful ... which leaves scope for (central bank) rates cuts, pleasing Cetinkaya's ultimate political masters. So thus far he has not been tested."

In its quarterly inflation report on Tuesday, the bank left its mid-point expectation for year-end inflation unchanged at 7.5 percent, defying expectations of some economists who had forecast a reduction of 50 basis points given lower food price inflation.

The lira currency firmed to 2.8305 after his comments, from the previous session's close of 2.8440.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who favours consumption-led growth, has repeatedly railed against high interest rates, equating them with treason. Erdogan says that interest rates cause inflation, a stance at odds with orthodox economics.

Turkey's central bank has missed its 5 percent inflation target for the last five years.

MORE EASING

"It is our wish that the central bank will bring inflation down to low single-digits to boost credibility and pave the way for investments," Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said later on Tuesday.

Cetinkaya said he aimed for a simplification of the bank's complex monetary policy at a "reasonable pace", saying that would mean a narrower rate corridor and a single-rate policy.

Turkey's central bank uses a complex system of multiple rates - known as an interest rate "corridor" - to set policy, which has at times confused financial markets.

"It seemed relatively cautious and should help to reassure markets that Mr Cetinkaya isn't about to ease policy radically," said William Jackson of Capital Economics in London, of Cetinkaya's debut news conference.

"That said, he did increase the pace of policy easing at his first MPC meeting, and I suspect we'll see the easing cycle run quite a bit further."

He also stuck to a mid-point inflation forecast of 6 percent for the end of 2017. He forecast inflation would stabilise at 5 percent in 2018.

A day after Cetinkaya took over the helm of the central bank last week, he trimmed the top end of the interest rate corridor by 50 basis points, in what some saw as a sign of more accommodative policy to come.

Cetinkaya said on Tuesday that the central bank had taken steps to simplify its monetary policy, but that this should not be seen as monetary easing.

Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday that financial fundamentals of Turkish banks remain under pressure despite an interest rate cut last week that will likely lower their cost of funding. (Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Nick Tattersall and David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)