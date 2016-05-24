* Overnight lending rate cut to 9.5 pct
* Inflation cooled to lowest in nearly 3 years
* Fears of political pressure on cenbank
By Seda Sezer and Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, May 24 Turkey's central bank cut the
top end of its interest rate corridor by an expected 50 basis
points on Tuesday, as new Governor Murat Cetinkaya charts a
dovish course amid cooling inflation and political pressure for
lower rates.
Inflation hit its lowest in nearly three years last month,
helped by slowing food prices and boosting expectations that
Cetinkaya would cut again - even though inflation remains above
the bank's own target and the lira currency has weakened.
Cetinkaya also faces pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan,
who has railed against high interest rates, equating them with
treason. Erdogan's advisers have repeated the call for further
rate cuts in recent weeks, intensifying concern about political
pressure on the bank.
The bank's decision "provides further evidence that
political pressure to loosen monetary policy is outweighing
concerns about the currency," said William Jackson, an economist
at Capital Economics, in a note.
The bank lowered the overnight lending rate - the highest of
the multiple rates it uses to set policy - to 9.5 percent. As
expected, it left its benchmark rate on hold at 7.5 percent.
It marks the third straight month of easing and the second
cut under Cetinkaya. Eleven out of 18 economists in a Reuters
poll expected a 50 basis point cut in the upper band. The bank
also kept is overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent.
The lira firmed to 2.9575 after the decision
from 2.9749 beforehand. The currency was also bolstered by news
that key members of the economic management team - including
Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek - would keep their posts in
the new cabinet.
RE-SHAPE ECONOMY
"Taking into account inflation expectations, pricing
behaviour and the course of other factors affecting inflation,
the tight monetary policy stance will be maintained," the bank
said in a statement following the decision.
"Recently, inflation has displayed a marked decline, mainly
due to unprocessed food prices. However, improvement in the
underlying core inflation trend remains limited."
Some investors have seen the appointment of Cetinkaya - the
first Islamic finance expert to hold the position of central
bank governor in constitutionally secular Turkey - as part of
Erdogan's drive to re-shape the economy to focus on
consumption-led growth.
The president, whose roots are in political Islam, has said
that interest rates cause inflation, a stance at odds with
orthodox economics. Fears that Erdogan will strengthen his
economic grip increased after Ahmet Davutoglu stepped down as
prime minister this month and was replaced by Binali Yildirim, a
longtime Erdogan ally.
"Even in the face of a 6.5 percent fall in the lira this
month, an abrupt repricing of U.S. monetary policy and,
crucially, concerns about the politicisation of economic policy
following the appointment of an Erdogan loyalist as premier, the
central bank still decided to cut rates further," said Nicholas
Spiro of Lauressa Advisory in London.
"Governor Cetinkaya is doing little to allay concerns that
Turkish monetary policy is politicised."
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Seda Sezer;
Editing by David Dolan and Ralph Boulton/Richard Balmforth)