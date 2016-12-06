(Adds quotes, details, lira)
By Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay
ANKARA Dec 6 Weakness in the Turkish lira could
drive up prices and knock the central bank off its predicted
inflation path in the first quarter of 2017, but the impact will
depend on the pace of economic activity, Governor Murat
Cetinkaya said on Tuesday.
At a news conference on the bank's monetary and exchange
rate policy for 2017, Cetinkaya said the impact of forex
volatility on inflation had so far been limited but upward risks
to prices have increased.
"We think that the recent lira volatility will have an
impact on inflation starting from the first quarter of 2017," he
said. "The risk of the forex rate impact driving us away from
our expected and projected path in the first quarter is high."
The lira has plunged to record lows in recent
weeks, hit by a resurgent dollar and doubts about the outlook
for domestic politics and security.
Cetinkaya did not give a specific inflation target for the
first quarter, but the central bank's forecast for inflation
next year is 6.5 percent. In November, annual inflation stood at
7.0 percent, below the bank's 7.5 percent forecast for the end
of the year.
The central bank hiked rates last month for the first time
in almost three years, but this has done little to ease the pain
caused by the lira's slide. The currency hit a low of 3.6 to the
dollar last Friday and has only recovered a little since then,
trading around 3.51 on Tuesday.
Cetinkaya said the forex "pass-through" - a measure of how
sensitive prices are to changes in exchange rates - would depend
on domestic demand and economic activity. While lira weakness
may push up inflation, weak growth could partially cancel that
out.
"For the monetary policy outlook, it will be important to
see which impact dominates the other in the medium term," he
said.
The bank's rate decisions will remain dependent on the
inflation outlook, Cetinkaya said.
Some economists believe the bank has been too slow in hiking
rates to defend the lira. But President Tayyip Erdogan wants
borrowing costs brought down to fuel growth, leaving the central
bank in a difficult position.
Cetinkaya expected a rise in economic activity in the final
quarter of this year and forecast that the contribution of
exports to growth would increase in 2017, noting that a
normalisation in ties with Russia would help.
He saw an upside risk to the bank's inflation forecast for
this year, including from tax hikes on tobacco and other
products.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by
Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan and Hugh Lawson)