LONDON May 8 Turkish monetary policy will stay
tight until there is a "significant improvement" in the
inflation outlook but that does not rule out the possibility of
a slightly lower policy rate, deputy central bank governor
Turalay Kenc said on Thursday.
"The good thing about the inflation outlook is inflation
expectations have deteriorated but the deterioration is really
quite ... moderate," Kenc told a conference organised by
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities in London.
"We will maintain tight monetary policy until there is a
significant improvement in the inflation outlook," he said, but
added: "A slightly lower policy rate would still give you a
tight monetary policy stance."
