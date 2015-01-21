* Erdogan, ministers slam central bank over rate cut

ISTANBUL, Jan 21 Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci must be wondering what more he can do to get President Tayyip Erdogan off his back.

Hours after delivering a 50 basis point interest rate cut on Tuesday, wider than most economists had expected, Erdogan and government ministers were falling over themselves to lambast him for not cutting far enough.

Erdogan, who in economics as in politics is ill disposed to defiance or criticism, said on Wednesday the central bank had "still not got the message" on interest rates. He described the cut as insufficient and said current rates made it impossible for Turkey to secure investment.

The brouhaha, which sent the lira to a one-month low on Tuesday, has raised doubt over whether Basci's mandate will be renewed when it expires next year. Some analysts even questioned whether he would last that long.

Erdogan warned days ahead of the rate decision that he could summon central bank officials if they failed to announce rate cuts. Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Tuesday's reduction was "at odds" with the government's vision.

The political pressure to cut is only likely to increase before June elections that Erdogan hopes could give the AK Party he founded the majority needed to bolster his presidential powers. But calmer heads in the AKP know they can ill afford to trigger a full-blown crisis of confidence in the central bank's independence.

"The main reason behind the AK Party's success is the economy and they know this well," one senior banker in Istanbul told Reuters, casting the government's growth-above-all rhetoric as a play to voters ahead of the June polls.

"There are many economic experts in the AKP and they understand how bad the consequences would be if the central bank does exactly what they're saying at the wrong time. It won't reach the point where the governor has to resign," he said.

Columnist and former central banker Ugur Gurses concurred.

"It is highly likely that Basci will not be reappointed in 2016 when his term ends. But I don't think he will resign ... because that would be a major sign of an ongoing and deepening crisis," he told Reuters.

Central bank insiders describe a highly centralised decision-making process around Ankara-born Basci, highly respected for his command of academic theory but at times criticised by the market for an overly complicated monetary policy mix.

GRADUAL EASING

The irony is that the louder the government shouts, the harder it becomes for the central bank to make the rate cuts it wants, because concern about central bank independence raises Turkish risk premiums and leads investors to dump the lira.

The lira hit a record low on Dec. 16 amid a major selloff in emerging markets and concern about Turkey's domestic politics. It has since recovered somewhat on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be patient in raising interest rates.

The head of forex at one of Istanbul's biggest banks, speaking on condition of anonymity like many bankers who fear openly criticising the government, put the lira's falls on Tuesday wholly down to ministers' comments.

Basci might find some solace in the fact that falling global oil and commodity prices are brightening the outlook for Turkish inflation, giving him some elbow room and meaning Tuesday's move might well mark the beginning of a cycle of easing.

But "measured", one of Basci's favourite terms, will be the watchword. The central bank has repeatedly made clear that any rate moves will depend largely on the pace of inflation and that, broadly, it aims to keep policy tight.

Thirteen of 14 economists in a Reuters poll expect further rate cuts by June, some of up to an additional 100 basis points.

That is unlikely to be enough for Erdogan, meaning Basci will have to continue his delicate balancing act.

"Turkey is the only emerging market central bank I know that is going to explain to you with a straight face that it keeps a tight monetary stance, while cutting its policy rate by 50 basis points at the same time," said Benoit Anne, head of emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London, Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton)