By Daren Butler

ISTANBUL Nov 24 Turkey's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, opting to sit tight at its first meeting since a Nov. 1 election as it waits for an expected tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve before following suit.

Economists expect Turkey to raise rates at some point to bolster the weak lira and tame high inflation. But the central bank has signalled it wants to wait to see the impact of an expected Fed move before adjusting its own policy.

All 14 economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the bank to keep the one-week repo rate unchanged. The bank also left the overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent.

The bank said that it would maintain a tight monetary policy taking into account inflation expectations, pricing behaviour and other factors affecting inflation.

"The tight liquidity stance will be maintained as long as deemed necessary," the bank said in a statement following its monetary policy meeting.

It was the first meeting since the ruling AK Party won a clear victory in the Nov. 1 parliamentary election, restoring the single-party rule it had lost in a June 7 vote.

The political uncertainty generated by the inconclusive June election had taken a toll on the economy, with foreign investors staying on the sidelines and growth slowing.

Turkish markets weakened on Tuesday morning on news that Turkish warplanes shot down a jet near the Syrian border. After the central bank move, the lira was at 2.8655 against the dollar, firming from 2.8780 before the bank's statement.

Once the U.S. central bank does raise rates, possibly as soon as next month, emerging markets such as Turkey are expected to follow suit to defend their currencies against a surging dollar.

Turkey's central bank has faced sustained political pressure in the past to keep monetary policy loose, with President Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly calling for rate cuts and even equating high rates with treason. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Hugh Lawson)