(Adds comment from central bank statement, background, details)
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL Nov 24 Turkey's central bank left
interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, opting to sit tight at its
first meeting since a Nov. 1 election as it waits for an
expected tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve before following
suit.
Economists expect Turkey to raise rates at some point to
bolster the weak lira and tame high inflation. But the central
bank has signalled it wants to wait to see the impact of an
expected Fed move before adjusting its own policy.
All 14 economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the bank
to keep the one-week repo rate unchanged. The bank also left the
overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent and the overnight
borrowing rate at 7.25 percent.
The bank said that it would maintain a tight monetary policy
taking into account inflation expectations, pricing behaviour
and other factors affecting inflation.
"The tight liquidity stance will be maintained as long as
deemed necessary," the bank said in a statement following its
monetary policy meeting.
It was the first meeting since the ruling AK Party won a
clear victory in the Nov. 1 parliamentary election, restoring
the single-party rule it had lost in a June 7 vote.
The political uncertainty generated by the inconclusive June
election had taken a toll on the economy, with foreign investors
staying on the sidelines and growth slowing.
Turkish markets weakened on Tuesday morning on news that
Turkish warplanes shot down a jet near the Syrian border. After
the central bank move, the lira was at 2.8655
against the dollar, firming from 2.8780 before the bank's
statement.
Once the U.S. central bank does raise rates, possibly as
soon as next month, emerging markets such as Turkey are expected
to follow suit to defend their currencies against a surging
dollar.
Turkey's central bank has faced sustained political pressure
in the past to keep monetary policy loose, with President Tayyip
Erdogan repeatedly calling for rate cuts and even equating high
rates with treason.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Hugh
Lawson)