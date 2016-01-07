(Adds quote, background)
ISTANBUL Jan 7 Turkey's central bank may begin
steps to "simplify" monetary policy at its meeting this month if
an easing of market volatility endures, the text of a
presentation by Governor Erdem Basci said on Thursday.
The bank has previously said its policy simplification will
involve narrowing its interest rate corridor, between its
overnight borrowing and lending rates, and making it more
symmetric around the one-week repo rate.
Investors have long urged the bank to move towards using a
single interest rate and markets were disappointed by its
failure at its last meeting on Dec. 22 to simplify policy or to
hike rates. The bank's inaction reignited concerns about
political threats to its independence and renewed pressure on
the lira currency.
Basci's presentation to parliament's planning and budget
commission, dated Jan. 7, was released as the lira edged back
towards record lows to the dollar against a backdrop of global
market losses after China accelerated yuan depreciation.
"If the decline in volatility witnessed with the start of
global monetary policy normalisation is lasting, monetary policy
simplification steps could start from the next meeting," the
presentation said.
By global "normalisation", Basci was referring to the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates last month
for the first time in nine years.
The next meeting of Turkey's monetary policy committee is
scheduled for Jan. 19.
The central bank has long faced political pressure to keep
monetary policy loose, with President Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly
calling for cuts in borrowing costs and even equating high
interest rates with treason.
