ISTANBUL Jan 10 Turkey's central bank will next
week increase the amount of foreign-denominated collateral banks
can pledge against borrowing in the interbank market, it said on
Sunday.
The maximum ratio of forex collateral will rise to 70
percent from 50 percent from Jan. 13, the bank said, adding that
the move is expected to lift demand for forex-denominated bonds
issued abroad by the Turkish Treasury.
"This arrangement is expected to play a stabilising role
against the stress likely to be experienced in credit risk
pricing due to global factors," the bank said in a statement,
citing its own 2016 policy document.
The Turkish lira slipped to three-month lows last week and
has been vulnerable to changes in global sentiment since the
central bank last month left interest rates unchanged, contrary
to expectations of an increase, renewing fears about its
independence.
The forex collateral move will be adjusted further when
deemed necessary, based on developments in global market
conditions, the central bank said.
