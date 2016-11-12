ANKARA Nov 12 Turkey's central bank said on Saturday that from January it is changing the method of remuneration for Turkish lira required reserves held by financial institutions.

The bank said the remuneration rate - the interest rate on required reserves - for each quarterly period will be 400 basis points less than the one-week repo auction rate.

It said this interest will be paid on the first business day following the end of the months of March, June, September and December.

In a separate statement on its website the bank said it was cutting the maximum interest rate on credit cards to 1.84 percent from 2.02 percent, starting from next year. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)