ISTANBUL Jan 27 The Turkish central bank said
on Tuesday it will continue to act decisively to bring down
inflation, and make future policy decisions conditional on the
pace of improvement in the inflation outlook.
It also said in the minutes of last week's policy meeting
that January indicators signaled a possible decline in annual
food inflation, while seasonally-adjusted data pointed to
sustained improvement in the underlying trend of core inflation
indicators.
Earlier on Tuesday, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said
the bank may hold an early monetary policy meeting next week and
discuss an interest rate cut if inflation continues to fall
sharply.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)