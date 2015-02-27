By Humeyra Pamuk
| KAYSERI, Turkey
KAYSERI, Turkey Feb 27 President Tayyip
Erdogan's tirades against the central bank may be stoking
turmoil in Turkish financial markets, but they are winning
praise from a class of industrialists who have thrived over the
past decade and see him as a pillar of their success.
Ahmet Hasyuncu has turned his humble family cotton mill in
Kayseri, a city in the conservative Anatolian heartlands, into a
multi-million dollar textile exporter over the past decade,
thanks largely, he says, to cheap loans and political stability.
Here and in neighbouring cities, dubbed "Anatolian Tigers"
for their entrepreneurial zeal and strong growth rates, loyalty
to Erdogan runs deep. He is widely held as Turkey's greatest
modern leader, delivering hospitals and schools and ending an
era of unstable coalition governments.
"Without the economic policies of last ten years, without
the political stability, and the credibility that allows banks
to offer cheap loans to Turkey, this growth, these investments
would have been unthinkable," said Hasyuncu, 63.
"If Mr Tayyip is crying out loud everyday to get interest
rates cut, it is for us. It is to keep the investments going,"
he said in his office in Kayseri's industrial zone, home to more
than 900 small and medium-sized manufacturers.
It is a very different view seen from the trading floors of
Istanbul.
Erdogan's latest attack on the central bank on Wednesday,
slamming its interest rate policy as "unsuited to the realities
of the Turkish economy", has raised concern about the future of
its governor and of Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, seen by
foreign investors as an anchor of market confidence.
The lira hit a record low on Friday and economists have
started to question whether Turkey could lose its investment
grade ratings from agencies Fitch and Moody's, key to foreign
flows into its stock market and bonds.
But with a parliamentary election in June, and Erdogan keen
for the AK Party he co-founded to win the bigger majority it
needs to boost his presidential powers, he looks unlikely to
change a stance championed by his loyal supporters.
"Other than Germany, there's no country in Europe I look up
to anymore. Our roads, facilities, plants, all are better ...
This has all happened thanks to AK Party policies," said Aydin
Murat Yakici, general manager of the Hascelik steel producer.
"The biggest driver of growth has been cheap money. It is
not possible for us industrialists and investors to grow without
loans."
CHAMPION OF THE UNDERDOG
Erdogan's rhetoric on interest rates is part of a blunt
populism that has often played on a schism in Turkey between a
Western-facing, largely secular class suspicious of his Islamic
ideals and a pious segment of society that sees him as a hero.
He has accused an "interest rate lobby" of speculators of
pushing for higher rates, casting them as growing rich on
interest at the expense of hard working industrialists, the real
bedrock of Turkey's economic success.
It is a narrative that has helped him win elections.
"Ten years ago, companies like us were snubbed by foreign
investors. We couldn't find money for Libor plus 4.5 pct. When
our banks managed to put together $50 million syndication loans,
they were celebrating," Hasyuncu said.
"I like Mr Tayyip's determination. He stands tall. He
pressed on with investments and today we have companies the Arab
world and Europe admire. No-one can afford to snub us anymore."
Turkey has seen strong economic growth since the AK Party
came to power in 2002, averaging 7 percent until the global
financial crisis of 2008. Growth this year is forecast by the
government at four percent.
In Kayseri, the number of firms in the "Organised Industrial
Zone", where investment is rewarded with state subsidies, has
more than tripled in the last decade, while the city's exports
have risen to around $2 billion a year from $600 million.
The central bank cut all of its main interest rates on
Tuesday despite inflation running at above its target, but
Erdogan and government officials loyal to him dismissed the move
once again as not enough.
Embattled Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci appeared on
Friday to dismiss any suggestion that he might resign, saying
that public duty should be performed for the full period in
which it is assigned, meaning the battle is likely to rage on.
"Look around you, all of this infrastructure, all these
roads, hospitals, these were possible because we were able to
borrow at a much lower cost," said Mahmut Hicyilmaz, head of
Kayseri Chamber of Commerce.
"How could I keep investing with current interest rates?"
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Janet McBride)