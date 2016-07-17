ANKARA, July 17 Turkey's central bank said on
Sunday it will cut the commission on daily liquidity options for
banks to zero and that it will provide unlimited liquidity to
banks to maintain effective operation of the financial markets.
The moves follow a coup attempt on Friday night which is
likely to further undermine fragile investor confidence in
Turkey ahead of the opening of financial markets on Monday.
The bank said in a statement it would take all necessary
measures to protect financial stability and that all central
bank markets and systems will stay open until transactions are
complete. If needed, it would increase the current $50 billion
foreign depot limit.
