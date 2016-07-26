(Recasts, adds comment and details)
By Asli Kandemir and Ece Toksabay
ANKARA, July 26 Turkey's central bank governor
pledged on Tuesday to do whatever is needed to ensure financial
stability after a failed coup and criticised Standard & Poor's
"hasty" move to cut the country's credit rating further into
junk territory.
At a news conference to present the central bank's quarterly
inflation report, Murat Cetinkaya said it was too early to
assess the impact of the abortive putsch on the Turkish economy.
But he took pains to emphasise that longstanding plans to move
to a single interest rate were on track.
"To be able to understand the impact of the incident we have
recently experienced in Turkey ... a sufficient amount of time
needs to have passed and a sufficient amount of data and
observations need to be collected," Cetinkaya said.
"We think it is still too early for this. I want to say that
we, as the central bank, find the decision recently taken by a
rating agency as hasty."
S&P cut Turkey's foreign currency credit rating to BB from
BB+ last week and changed the rating outlook to negative, saying
the political landscape had further fragmented since a faction
in the military tried to overthrow the government on July 15.
The coup crumbled as large numbers of Turks responded to an
appeal from President Tayyip Erdogan to rally in support of
democracy, but investors have been spooked by the force and
scope of the subsequent crackdown.
S&P said political polarisation had further eroded
institutional checks and balances in Turkey, a reference to the
sweep through suspected coup plotters and their supporters in
the judiciary, military, education sector and civil service.
The Turkish lira fell to a record low as the
coup and the state of emergency announced afterwards by Erdogan
roiled markets but Cetinkaya said the central bank's promise of
unlimited liquidity had calmed volatility.
"The central bank will continue to closely monitor depth of
the market and price developments and will take all necessary
measures to maintain financial stability if needed," he said.
EYES ON MOODY'S, FITCH
While the impact of S&P's downgrade was limited because it
already had a junk rating on Turkey's sovereign debt, investors
are concerned that Moody's and Fitch could cut their ratings to
below investment grade as soon as next month.
Cetinkaya said on Tuesday that the central bank does not
expect any credit rating moves in August.
He also stressed that the bank's plan for policy
"simplification" -- its move to single interest rate regime,
from multiple interest rates now -- is still on track.
The bank aims to provide funding and a single rate,
Cetinkaya, although the timing and pace of the process will
depend on the outlook for inflation and market stability.
"We still believe that the normalization of the monetary
policy could take longer than expected because of mounting
inflationary pressure in the short term," said Ozgur Altug,
chief economist at BGC Partners.
Cetinkaya said the bank's mid-point forecast for year-end
inflation was 7.5 percent for 2016 and 6 percent for 2017, both
unchanged from the previous report in April.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Asli Kandemir, Nevzat Devranoglu
and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth
Jones and Catherine Evans)