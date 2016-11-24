ANKARA Nov 24 There is a need for foreign
currency in Turkey now, and the central bank is taking steps to
meet it, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday.
Yildirim also said that top economic officials did not
discuss monetary policy at the latest meeting of the Economic
Coordination Committee, which was convened on Wednesday night,
on the eve of Turkey's central bank meeting.
"The is a need for foreign currency now, the central bank is
taking necessary measures to meet this," he said in comments
broadcast live on television. Earlier on Thursday, the central
bank lifted interest rates for the first time in nearly three
years, amid a sell-off in the lira currency.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan and Toby
Chopra)