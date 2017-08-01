Effects of monetary tightening becoming visible on inflation, Turkey cenbank says

ANKARA , Aug 1 (Reuters) - The effects of Turkish monetary tightening have become visible on inflation, Turkey's central bank said in the minutes from last week's policy-setting meeting that were released on Tuesday.

Turkey's central bank last week kept its key interest rates unchanged for the second straight month, sticking to a hawkish stance as it balances double-digit inflation with President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for cheaper credit.

The bank also said in its minutes that a revision of its policy stance may be considered, should fiscal policy deviate significantly. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)