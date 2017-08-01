FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Effects of monetary tightening becoming visible on inflation, Turkey cenbank says
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 11:39 AM / a day ago

Effects of monetary tightening becoming visible on inflation, Turkey cenbank says

1 Min Read

ANKARA , Aug 1 (Reuters) - The effects of Turkish monetary tightening have become visible on inflation, Turkey's central bank said in the minutes from last week's policy-setting meeting that were released on Tuesday.

Turkey's central bank last week kept its key interest rates unchanged for the second straight month, sticking to a hawkish stance as it balances double-digit inflation with President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for cheaper credit.

The bank also said in its minutes that a revision of its policy stance may be considered, should fiscal policy deviate significantly. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.