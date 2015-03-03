ISTANBUL, March 3 Turkey's core inflation is
expected to decline further in the period ahead and its current
account deficit will continue to narrow thanks to an improvement
in its energy trade balance, the central bank said in minutes
published on Tuesday.
In the minutes of last week's interest rate decision, the
bank said it would employ policy tools to support the economy if
an additional slowdown in external demand and a sizeable decline
in global growth rates pull inflation down but also have a
notable adverse effect on domestic activity.
