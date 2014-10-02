ISTANBUL Oct 2 Turkish central bank said on
Thursday that food prices would remain high in the coming period
and continue to delay the improvement in the inflation outlook.
Adverse impact of cumulative exchange rate developments on
annual inflation is tapering off, the bank said in the minutes
of its latest monthly rate setting meeting last week.
"The weakening global demand, the uncertainty over global
monetary policies and the lack of a strong and steady recovery
in consumer and investor confidence add to the downside risks to
growth," the bank said.
Exports may provide less support to growth in the coming
period than in the first half of the year, it said.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay)