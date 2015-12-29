ISTANBUL Dec 29 Turkey's central bank expects inflation indicators to continue at elevated levels for some time, with the desired decrease yet to be seen, the bank said in the minutes of its last policy meeting released on Tuesday.

The central bank kept rates on hold at the Dec.22 meeting, shocking investors who had widely expected it to hike interest rates to rein in inflation. Its decision has increased concern about political influence over monetary policy. President Tayyip Erdogan has frequently railed against high interest rates.