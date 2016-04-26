ISTANBUL, April 26 Leading indicators in Turkey hint at a notable decline in unprocessed food inflation in April but the improvement in core inflation has been limited, the central bank said on Tuesday.

In the minutes of last week's monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said its policy stance will remain tight against the inflation outlook, stabilizing for forex liquidity and supportive of financial stability. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)