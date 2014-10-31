ISTANBUL Oct 31 High food prices in Turkey are delaying an improvement in the inflation outlook but falling commodity prices, in particular oil, are expected to support a downward trend in inflation next year, the central bank said on Friday.

In the minutes of its last monetary policy meeting, published on its website, the bank also said an expected recovery in economic activity would be gradual.

