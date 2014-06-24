ISTANBUL, June 24 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would maintain a tight monetary policy stance until there was a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation.

It said it expected inflation to begin falling significantly this month, partly due to base effects, and said it saw a clear improvement in the country's current account deficit, its main economic weakness, this year. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)