ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkey's central bank has
largely achieved its aim of simplifying its monetary policy
through its recent policy steps, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said
on Thursday, adding that the bank will maintain its cautious
stance on rate decisions.
In a conference with economists and reporters in Istanbul,
Cetinkaya said future interest rate decisions would be shaped by
the outlook for inflation.
The bank is on a push to simplify its monetary policy by
moving towards a single interest rate from the three it
currently uses to set policy.
