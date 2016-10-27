ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkey's central bank has largely achieved its aim of simplifying its monetary policy through its recent policy steps, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Thursday, adding that the bank will maintain its cautious stance on rate decisions.

In a conference with economists and reporters in Istanbul, Cetinkaya said future interest rate decisions would be shaped by the outlook for inflation.

The bank is on a push to simplify its monetary policy by moving towards a single interest rate from the three it currently uses to set policy. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)