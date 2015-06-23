ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's central bank left its benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Tuesday, resisting government calls for a cut after an election left the ruling AK Party without a majority for the first time since coming to power in 2002.

All 18 economists polled by Reuters had expected the bank to leave rates on hold. Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci renewed his call for lower interest rates on Monday, signaling further government pressure on a central bank whose independence has been a concern for investors.

