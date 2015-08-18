ISTANBUL Aug 18 Turkey's central bank left its benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Tuesday, shrugging off a recent slide in the lira currency as a drop in food and energy prices took pressure off inflation.

In a Reuters poll of 12 economists, eight had expected the key rate to be left unchanged and four had forecast a 50-100 basis point hike. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John Stonestreet)