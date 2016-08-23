ISTANBUL Aug 23 Turkey's central bank cut
borrowing costs for the sixth straight month on Tuesday,
lowering its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points despite
high inflation and worries about possible credit rating
downgrades.
As expected, the bank cut the highest of the multiple
interest rates it uses to set policy to 8.5 percent. It left its
benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 7.5 percent. Fifteen
of 17 economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 25 basis point
cut in the overnight rate, while two expected a cut of 50 basis
points.
President Tayyip Erdogan, who wants stronger consumption-led
growth, has made repeated calls for cheaper credit. He told
commercial lenders this month they should not be charging high
interest rates in the aftermath of a failed coup and promised
action against those who "go the wrong way".
The attempted putsch on July 15 and its aftermath have
increased uncertainty. Ratings agency Fitch lowered its outlook
to negative from stable on Friday, while Moody's said on July 18
it was putting Turkey's credit rating on review for a possible
downgrade to junk status.
(Reporting by Daren Butler, Humeyra Pamuk and; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; editing by John Stonestreet)