ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Turkey's central bank cut its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, setting aside concerns about inflation and possible ratings downgrades after repeated calls from President Tayyip Erdogan for cheaper credit.
The bank left its benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 7.5 percent but reduced the highest of the multiple interest rates it uses to set policy to 8.25 percent.
All 18 economists in a Reuters survey had expected a cut in the overnight lending rate, with 17 forecasting a 25 basis point reduction and one predicting a 50 basis point cut.
Erdogan has led a campaign for cheaper credit in the hope of boosting prospects for stronger consumption-led growth. The economy grew a smaller-than-expected 3.1 percent in the second quarter, data showed this month.
An attempted coup on July 15 has fuelled uncertainty on the economic outlook, and sparked some concern about looming ratings downgrades. Ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday the shock had largely dissipated. It expects to conclude its rating review of Turkey within the next month. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Hugh Lawson)
