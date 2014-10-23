ISTANBUL Oct 23 Turkey's central bank left its
key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, saying monetary policy
would remain tight until there is a significant improvement in
the inflation outlook.
The bank left its one-week repo rate at 8.25 percent, its
overnight lending rate unchanged at 11.25 percent, its primary
dealers' overnight borrowing rate at 10.75 percent and its
overnight borrowing rate at 7.50 percent.
All 15 economists polled by Reuters forecast the central
bank would leave its main one-week repo rate at 8.25 percent.
One predicted a 25-basis-point cut in the overnight lending
rate.
Turkey is struggling to control inflation even as its
economy slows and conflict intensifies in neighbouring
countries.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)