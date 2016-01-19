(Adds details and comment)
By Daren Butler and Behiye Selin Taner
ISTANBUL Jan 19 Turkey's central bank left its
main interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent for the 11th
straight month on Tuesday, a widely expected move that could put
more pressure on the country's languishing currency.
The lira has weakened sharply against the dollar since late
December, when the bank surprised markets by leaving rates on
hold. That decision was widely seen as bowing to pressure from
President Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly railed against high
rates.
Investors say the central bank is long overdue for a rate
increase, both to rein in inflation - now hovering at more than
8 percent, far above an official target of 5 percent - and to
put a floor under the lira, which has been hit by worries about
political influence on monetary policy.
"The Turkish central bank's decision to keep its key
interest rates on hold today, despite pressure on the lira and
the deteriorating inflation outlook, adds to the impression that
monetary policy moves are being swayed by government influence
and will further damage the central bank's credibility," William
Jackson of Capital Economics said in a note.
The bank also stuck to its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25
percent and its overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent. A
Reuters poll of 19 analysts this month found that all but one
expected the bank to leave rates steady.
Given the tumbling lira currency and mounting inflation, it
"beggars belief" that rates have not been raised already, said
Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy, a consultancy.
"The longer Turkey's central bank refrains from raising
rates, the stronger the perception that its hand is being forced
by Mr Erdogan's economics team and the greater the strain on
Turkish assets at a time when sentiment towards emerging markets
is particularly bleak," Spiro said.
MUM ON 'SIMPLIFICATION'
The bank also stayed mum on plans to simplify its complex
system of using multiple interest rates. The bank said last
month it would start to simplify policy once market conditions
were stable enough. Investors have been waiting for any new
signals the bank could move toward a more orthodox system of
using a single interest rate.
Instead, the bank said it "assessed the heightened global
volatility since the beginning of the year and the January
inflation report forecasts".
Now, that overhaul may not come until at least April, when
Governor Erdem Basci is due to be either re-appointed or
replaced, said Ozgur Altug of BGC Partners.
"We sense that the CBT postponed its monetary policy
normalisation/simplification further with this decision," Altug
said.
The bank had previously hinted that it would raise rates in
tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve. After the Fed raised rates
last month, Turkey was also expected to hike rates in December.
When it did not, investor concern only worsened.
Earlier this month, the lira broke through 3.0
to the dollar for the first time since October. It has remained
stubbornly above the symbolic threshold since, weighed down by
global market fears.
