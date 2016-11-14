ISTANBUL Nov 14 The number of Turkish central bank monetary policy meetings will be reduced to 'at least eight' a year from one each month, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek was reported as saying by state-run Anadolu Agency.

The step comes after the central bank, which uses multiple rates to set policy, made a series of cuts to the top end of its interest rate "corridor" this year as it moves toward a single rate of funding and a simplification of policy.

"The central bank has to a large extent simplified its monetary policy," Anadolu on Sunday quoted Simsek as saying. An adjustment would be made in the central bank law, he said.

The reduction in the number of meetings would give the central bank more time to establish an effective policy based on the analysis of fundamental trends "purified of short-term volatility", Simsek was quoted as saying.

"There will finally be a single policy rate and this will not change very often," he said. "In this sense, a four-week period is thought to be very short because the central bank wants to be able to see the general trend."

